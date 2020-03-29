WINNIPEG -- Health officials with the province will be announcing the latest COVID-19 details in Manitoba Sunday morning.

They are expected to speak at the Legislative Building at 11 a.m.

CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Saturday, the province announced its largest spike in cases as 25 more people were confirmed to have COVID-19.

That brings the total to 64 cases. One person has died from the virus and health officials announced Saturday that another person is in intensive care.