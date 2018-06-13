

CTV Winnipeg





The province will give a boost to the operating grants of 12 municipalities that previously received funds for road work through other programs.

The province said the municipalities are located in parts of the province that provide limited opportunities for revenue, creating a need for additional funding to maintain roads.

Prior to 2012-2013, the road funding trickled down through the province’s Main Markets Road Program. When it was axed, the province signed a deal to allocate funds through the department of municipal relations.

With that deal recently expired, the province announced that starting this year, the municipalities will receive a share of $2.75 million in funds directly in their operating grants. The size of the share will be based on the share the municipality received under the previous funding model, the province said.