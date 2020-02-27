Province to release first flood outlook of the year
Published Thursday, February 27, 2020 9:05AM CST
File image.
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to release its first flood outlook of the year.
Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler will be making the announcement on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 1:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Hydrologic Forecast Centre.
The United States’ National Weather Service will also be releasing its latest flood forecast on Thursday.
