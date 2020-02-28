WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is set to release its 2020 budget on March 11.

Finance minister Scott Fielding said they’ve created a fiscal plan that focuses on the issues that matter to Manitobans.

“Our priorities continue to be making life more affordable in our province, while strengthening the public services they depend on and building a brighter future for all Manitobans,” he said in a release.

Fielding said the province is on track to fiscal recovery: the mid-year fiscal update for 2019/20 predicted a lowered deficit of $350 million, which is ahead of plan.

“The government remains committed to eliminating the deficit in its second term,” the release said.

During the 2020 budget consultation process, the province spoke with more than 18,000 Manitobans, including public meetings in Altona, Brandon, Flin Flon, Gimli, Steinbach, Swan River, The Pas, Thompson and Winnipeg. The finance minister also hosted stakeholder sessions and two telephone town hall forums.

“Budget 2020 involved our most ambitious public community consultation schedule to date, which supplied us with valuable feedback and ideas to incorporate into our spending plans,” said Fielding.

“There were many ways for Manitobans to voice their priorities, which include our shared goals of improved health care, community safety and tax relief.”