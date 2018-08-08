The province is awarding a $380 million dollar contract to Bell Mobility to replace a vital and outdated emergency communication service.

The new system includes radios with GPS for first responders, conservation officers and forest firefighting crews. There will also be five new telecommunications towers built in northern Manitoba.

The Pallister government says emergency workers in rural areas have been using obsolete equipment causing "gaps" in communication during events like forest fires.

The province says a 15-year deal with Bell was tendered on the open market.

The new system is expected to be in place in three years.