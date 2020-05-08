WINNIPEG -- The Province of Manitoba announced it will be providing millions in unconditional municipal operating grants to ease the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Municipal Relations Minister Rochelle Squires made the announcement on Friday, saying the province is putting 75 per cent of it’s municipal operating grants directly to municipalities. The rest of the grants will be provided in the fall.

The province said it provides a total $172.6 million in operating funding to municipalities, as well as $137 million for municipal infrastructure and funding for other strategic priorities such as policing, public safety and solid waste reduction.

“These grants are considered unconditional and municipalities can utilize the funding according to local priorities,” said Squires in a news release.

"We want to provide certainty to municipalities to help maintain critical essential services such as emergency personnel, even as we face unprecedented financial pressure as a provincial government.”

