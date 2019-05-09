The Pallister government says it will develop a new strategy to "promote sustainability" in Manitoba’s non-profit and charitable organization sectors.

In a news release, Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton says the province will consult with stakeholders on how to best develop a new model of community development that can “strengthen capacity, increase sustainability and leverage partnerships across the province to improve outcomes.”

Wharton says non-profits across the country are facing significant challenges, including reduced volunteerism, aging populations and fiscal pressures on governments and, “A new strategy is required to ensure the sector is best positioned for success going forward.”

The province says it intends to engage in significant public and stakeholder consultations in the coming months.

A consultation paper and a survey are available online. The survey, for members of the public connected to the non-profit sector or who have received services, closes June 30.