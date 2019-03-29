

CTV Winnipeg





When the legislative assembly resumes on April 1, unpassed legislation that has Manitoba civil servants worried about their pay will be the first order of business.

On Friday, government house leader Kelvin Goertzen said in a statement the province “will use a rarely-invoked provision to call the Interim Supply legislation for passage as the first order of business.”

The interim supply bill, which allows the government to issue temporary funds to be spent at the start of the new fiscal year on April 1, didn’t get passed before the legislative assembly adjourned for spring break.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union told CTV News on Monday it had been assured that employees would be paid March 29, but didn’t receive any assurance they would get paid on their next bi-weekly pay day of April 12.

“The failure to pass this legislation would require government to cease direct payments to Manitobans and suspend grant transfers to service agencies,” said Goertzen in the statement.

“Our hope is that opposition and independent members will cooperate to ensure that the necessary legislation is passed quickly on Monday so there is no disruption to the services Manitobans rely on.”

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb