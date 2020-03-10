WINNIPEG -- The province of Manitoba is looking for input from residents for a project that names geographical features.

Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Blaine Pedersen says the province plans to name eight-thousand geographical features in honour of Manitoba soldiers who died in the First World War.

He says it's also important to make sure places that already have local or historical names are respected.

Pedersen is asking Manitobans who know of such names for geographical features to let the province know.