WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister announced a draft plan for Phase Three of reopening Manitoba.

He made the announcement Thursday morning from the Legislative Building.

Pallister said the draft plan is based on public health advice and consultation with key sectors.

He added that the plan is to have Phase Three come into effect on June 21, but he added that decision is up to Manitobans.

The draft plan says gathering sizes will be able to increase to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

The plan also proposes allowing people from Western Canada and northwest Ontario who enter Manitoba to not need to self-isolate anymore for 14 days. This includes people who are employed or affiliated with a film production and professional sports teams coming to the province.

The draft plan said the self-isolation requirement for sports teams would be removed as long as they have self-isolated for 14 days prior to arriving in Manitoba.

Restaurants and bars will also be allowed to have occupancy limits increased to 75 per cent of total capacity.

The full draft plan can be read below.

This is a developing story. More details to come.