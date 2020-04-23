Province wanting to replace school meal program with food delivery to low-income families
Valley Gardens Middle School is offering the program every Tuesday and Thursday. (Source: Facebook/River East Transcona School Division)
WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government plans to replace school meal programs by delivering food to low-income families across the province.
With schools cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has issued a request for proposals for companies that could supply meal packages with easy-to-prepare instructions.
The government says with the suspension of in-school classes, it is seeking innovative ways to continue to support students who require meals.
Last year, about 34,000 students received help from a variety of nutritional support programs.
The government says that number is expected to grow given the job losses stemming from the pandemic.
Manitoba schools have not held in-person classes since March 20th, and are not expected to resume for the rest of the school year.