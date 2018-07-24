

CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba government is seeking new potential retailers to help ensure that almost every resident is just a short drive away from legal cannabis.

The province said within two years of legalization it wants to make sure 90 per cent of Manitobans will be within a 30-minute drive from a cannabis retailer in order to try to cut out the black market.

The government has chosen four retailers that will open over 30 initial locations, but now it’s putting out a call for more that could open in communities that end up under-serviced after that first phase.

“We’ve put out a request for proposals for more retailers now for cannabis to make sure that we’ve got access all across Manitoba, both here in Winnipeg and across the province,” said Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen.

Pedersen encourages Indigenous businesses to send in proposals, which are being accepted until Aug. 31, 2018.

“It could be a pharmacy, it could be a hotel, it could be an independent grocer. There will be criteria as to how the product is marketed and where it’s located in the stores, but this opens it up versus a standalone store,” he said.