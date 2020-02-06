WINNIPEG -- The provincial government is warning people of a possible Manitoba health card phone scam.

The province said a person reported that they received an automated message asking for their personal information, due to a problem with their health card.

Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living said it does not use automated calls to contact people regarding their health cards.

"If you receive such a call, do not provide any personal information and report the call to the local law enforcement agency," the province said in a news release.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has more information online on how to deal with a phone scam.