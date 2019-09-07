A computer system outage across Manitoba that affected all health care systems and created some longer wait times is back online.

A Winnipeg Regional Health Authority spokesperson said the outage started Thursday morning and affected the entire province.

“Everything from payroll, electronic patient records, ambulance dispatch dashboards, the emergency room patient tracking system,” said the spokesperson Saturday in a phone call with CTV News.

The spokesperson said staff reverted to using paper for everything and extra staff volunteered to input the data into the system.

The outage affected hospitals, personal care homes, clinics and home care departments.

“This has not been seen on this scale,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said IT crews worked on the problem all day and overnight Thursday, and people came into to work to help get systems back online.

“I understand was most of it was largely fixed by Friday morning,” the spokesperson said, adding there were still some lingering issues that needed to be sorted out.

A spokesperson for Shared Health said the majority of the system was restored on Thursday afternoon and the full system was back online Friday.

‘Error in backup’: Shared Health

In an email to CTV News Saturday afternoon, Shared Health attributed the cause of the outage to an error in the backup.

“Computers are a core piece of our infrastructure. Our systems are world class and regularly refreshed. They include built in backups to ensure that outages typically have little to no impact to users. In this instance, an error in the backup meant that it did not immediately kick in,” said a spokesperson for Shared Health.

“All systems have now been restored,” the spokesperson said.

‘Longer wait times in certain cases’: WRHA

The WRHA spokesperson said due to the outage there were longer wait times in certain cases.

“Just because of the manual recording of data on paper. Anyone who needed care, still got care,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said although it was a longer than usual wait for some patients, anyone that came to the hospital got care.

“Nobody was denied care because of this,” the spokesperson said.

Some ambulances were redirected, but that’s not unusual from one facility to another, the spokesperson said.

The media was not given a heads up about the problem because of the election rules, the spokesperson said.

The WRHA said it posted a notice on it’s website about the outage.

Managing the outage and backlog

A spokesperson for Shared Health said as soon as the outage was detected, staff and sites implemented “downtime procedures”, which are something staff plan and prepare for in the event of outages.

“This means that things that would normally happen electronically, like charting and the ordering of tests, need to occur manually. These procedures are in place to ensure that any time a system may go down, we are able to maintain operations and ensure that patients continue to receive the care they need,” the spokesperson said.

“An outage like this does result in backlog that needs to be worked through in order to return to normal operations. Sites brought in additional staff and physicians to help manage flow and deal with this backlog.”

“Our focus throughout the outage and as backlog was cleared, remained on patient care. The commitment and leadership demonstrated by all staff in managing this situation was remarkable and is to be commended,” the spokesperson said.