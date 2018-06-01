

CTV Winnipeg





The province has partnered with police agencies around the province to hold a gun amnesty month in June.

People who want to safely dispose of unwanted firearms are asked to call the non-emergency line of their local police agency to request a pickup, not bring the guns to police stations.

The aim is to make sure guns don’t end up being used for crime.

In a news release, Justice Minister Heather Stefanson said the amnesty program could reduce the chances of a gun being stolen, while president of the Manitoba Association of Chiefs of Police and RCMP assistant commissioner Scott Kolody said turning in a gun will help “make your home and your community safer.”

The program will ensure anyone turning in a gun won’t be charged, unless the gun was used to commit a crime or was stolen.