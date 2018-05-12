

Ahmar Khan, CTV Winnipeg





Saturday marks the opening of the start of the recreational fishing season in southern Manitoba, but the province is asking anglers to respect the rules put in place.

Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires called on those taking to the water to be cautious of water-related equipment, firewood regulations and invasive species.

“Manitobans are hooked on fishing, and so are the tourists who are lured to visit our beautiful lakes and rivers, generating more than $200 million in direct and indirect impacts to our economy,” said Squires in a release. “That’s a lot of lines in the water, and we want to remind and encourage all anglers to be sure they clean, drain and dry their boats to protect our rivers and lakes from aquatic invasive species.”

The province is setting up watercraft inspection stations this weekend in Selkirk, Headingley and Eriksdale. Anyone operating a watercraft has to stop at one of the inspection stations for a mandatory check.

The Manitoba Government has released a list of tips when leaving a body of water:

clean and remove aquatic invasive species and aquatic plants from the watercraft, trailer and all water-related equipment before leaving the shore;

drain all water from the motor, bilge, bait bucket and any compartments before leaving the shore;

remove all drain plugs before transporting watercraft over land;

dry all water-related equipment and any hard-to-drain compartments that have contacted the water with a dry towel before placing into another water body; and

dispose of all bait used in a control zone water body in the trash prior to leaving the shore.

Another warning is also being issued to not transport firewood from Winnipeg as anyone caught doing it could face a fine up to $1,300.