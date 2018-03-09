Frank Giesbrecht sweeps snow off his flatbed, getting ready for his next trip.

But soon it could cost more to haul his load. A carbon tax is coming, adding five cents to a litre of gas, and close to seven cents for diesel. Giesbrecht says he can’t afford to pay more.

"How much more do you want? I said you're better off to go on welfare and say the heck with working," said Giesbrecht

The Pallister government is set to table its third budget Monday, and taxes could dominate the day.

The province is expected to announce when the carbon tax will take effect and where the $260 million dollars in anticipated revenue will be spent.

"I'm very concerned that we have families who are struggling to make ends meet, so there's your lecture for today, what are we doing with the carbon tax money — it's going back to Manitobans," said Premier Brian Pallister.

Hydro bill relief measures, a ban on food waste at landfills and a fleet of electric buses have all been floated as areas where the money could go.

On the tax relief side, Pallister has hinted at income tax cuts in the budget.

In Manitoba, the basic personal amount before taxes kick in around $9,200, compared with Saskatchewan’s at $16,000.

Frank Giesbrecht isn't holding his breath.

"Actions speak louder than words. I want to see it first ,what you give in this hand and what are you taking away on this hand," said Giesbrecht.

The province is also expected to continue with a campaign pledge to slash ambulance fees. What won’t be in the budget — anticipated pot tax revenue. The finance minister has said because of projected costs related to legalization, no windfall is expected, so there will be no line item in the budget.

The budget will also contain a new estimate for the province’s deficit, which sits around $800 million dollars.