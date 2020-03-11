WINNIPEG -- It's budget day in Manitoba and the government says its new fiscal plan will take into consideration the economic effects of the novel coronavirus.

Premier Brian Pallister says the budget will outline scenarios including reduced economic growth and what that could mean for the province's bottom line.

The government says it plans to spend $35 million for extra personal protective supplies such as gloves, face masks and shields for health-care workers and patients.

Pallister says the province is in a better position than it was a few years ago, because his government has added hundreds of millions of dollars to its rainy-day fund.

Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew says Pallister's focus on tax and spending cuts is hurting the province