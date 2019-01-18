

The Canadian Press





The Progressive Conservative government has signaled it is willing to support pay increases for Manitoba's provincial court judges, while insisting on pay freezes for other publicly compensated workers.

The PC-dominated legislative affairs committee has voted to endorse the recommendations of an independent panel.

The measure would boost the pay of 42 provincial court judges by 1.9 per cent in the first year, with other increases over the following two years.

The judges earned $259,000 per year effective April 1 2017.