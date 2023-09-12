Provincial debate looks at how parties plan to tackle poverty in Manitoba
Another provincial debate was held in Winnipeg Tuesday, as the province inches closer to the Oct. 3 election.
Four parties were all represented at the evening event – Nahanni Fontaine with the NDP, Liberal leader Dougald Lamont, Manitoba Green Party Leader Janine Gibson and Progressive Conservative candidate Rick Shone
Make Poverty History Manitoba was the host of the debate and the candidates were asked about how their parties plan to address poverty in Manitoba.
All representatives agreed that poverty is a strong talking point ahead of election day and it's a situation they all want to see improve in the province, however, each believes there are different ways of fixing the problem.
The first question of the evening was focused on social housing and how the party plans to create new and protect existing housing supply.
Fontaine said this is an all-hands-on-deck approach and the NDP is elected is prepared to work with the federal government, as well as organizations and people on the front line to get the job done.
"We will establish a ministerial approval process to provide oversight over non-profit housing so that we don't get in a situation like we saw at Lions Place," said Fontaine. "We will introduce a $700 tax credit to make rent more affordable, we will maintain our social housing, we will establish more social and affordable housing for Manitobans."
Gibson said the Green Party would work to support the creation of 10,000 units so those needing social housing don't wait so long, and she called for more transparency for those on waiting lists.
"We also need the housing support workers to help get the right people into the right housing situations," she said. We think not only do we have to address this lack of appropriate housing, but we need to make sure that women and children are housed in emergency situations when they're subjected to domestic violence."
She also would like for there to be more housing, not just in large urban areas, but throughout the province.
For Shone and the PCs, one of the steps is making sure the housing that is available now is up to par for people, saying money needs to be spent on refurbishing, maintaining and rebuilding properties.
"We have a homeless strategy right now, it is $126 million to shift efforts from managing (homelessness) to ending (homelessness), truly ending homelessness. It was launched earlier than planned because of the urgency of homelessness," said Shone.
Lamont said his party would overhaul the rental tenancies branch so that it wasn't just a rubber stamp to evicting people and there could be an appeal process for tenants when there is a large jump in rent.
"We've also committed to the same date housing strategy. We can't do it overnight, but that's what we need to aim for. Currently, in Manitoba, when you're homeless, you have to be chronically homeless for six months to be able to have to be housed. That can be a very, very cold six months," said Lamont.
The candidates were also asked if their parties would commit to raising the basic needs budget of Employment and Income Assistance (EIA).
When asked in a, 'yes' or 'no' format, both Fontaine and Shone held up no to the question.
"We're committed to supporting folks that are on EIA. What does that look like right now? Right now, our commitments are universal meal programs for children, its supporting individuals with mental health and addiction services. It's supporting folks to access more affordable social housing. The reality is that we're not going to be able to have a full understanding of what's going on and what the PCs have done in the last seven years," said Fontaine
Shone said EIA is something that needs to evolve.
"We need to evolve by using tools to assess how everybody gets their income. So these types of tools would us to individualize support plans tailored to each person's complex needs," said Shone.
Lamont said EIA needs to change as people on the bottom end of the scale are only getting pennies and supports haven't changed in 35 years.
"It's really about making sure the people at the top pay more and making sure the people who really need it, get what they need. That's the opposite of what has been happening for the past seven years," said Lamont.
Gibson agreed that a basic income guarantee is important, but noted additional support would be needed to help people take the next steps.
"We need to have sufficient free mental health services and addiction support services to complement this. The healing from the stress that has been caused by intergenerational neglect and the long time that we have not had sufficient social housing," said Gibson.
Earlier Tuesday, the leaders of the NDP, Liberals and PCs were at a debate talking about their ideas on the economy and safety, which was hosted by the Manitoba Heavy Construction Association.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I haven't been able to purchase a home': What Liberal MPs are saying ahead of Trudeau arrival at caucus retreat
As Liberal MPs began to trickle into London, Ont. for the party's caucus retreat—ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival— the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes that came up. MPs also dismissed concerns about summer polling. Here's some of what's being said in the halls.
Popular over-the-counter medicines for colds and allergies don't work, U.S. FDA panel says
Phenylephrine, a popular ingredient in many over-the-counter allergy and cold medicines, is ineffective in tablet form, an independent advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreed Tuesday.
How a 13-year-old Canadian tech prodigy is taking the video game industry by storm
As Sony gears up for the release of a new, action-packed game, critics are not just praising its innovative features but the 13-year-old video game developer behind it.
A warning from experts: 'The deepfakes you see now are going to be the worst you're ever going to see'
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
As Hurricane Lee approaches Canada, here's how this season is shaping up
An above-normal hurricane season is expected for the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what that could mean for Canadians living in fear of a repeat of a like storm Fiona.
Average asking rents in Canada reached another record high of $2,117 in August: report
The Canadian rental market set a new record, according to a just-released report, with landlords asking 9.6 per cent more for new listings than they did at this time last year, resulting in an average rent of $2,117.
New discovery of a koala the size of a house cat could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the fossil record: study
Researchers have unearthed fossils of an early relative of the koala, around the size of a domestic house cat, which they say could bridge a 30-million-year gap in the evolution of the koala, one of Australia's most iconic creatures.
RCMP investigating reports of former Canadian air force members training pilots in China
The RCMP are investigating reports that former Royal Canadian Air Force pilots are training military personnel in China.
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
Regina
-
Regina mother calls for safety measures at YWCA after her 2 daughters die within 7 months
In the span of seven months, Valerie Lafontaine lost both of her adult daughters while they were living at the YWCA in Regina.
-
Province denies $2M donation intended to bring MRI service to Estevan
The province is defending its decision to turn down a donation worth $2 million intended for a new MRI machine at St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan.
-
'Learn from it and move on': Riders look to bounce back after big loss
Tuesday marked the first day the Saskatchewan Roughriders returned to practice after their 51-6 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sexual assaults has guilty pleas withdrawn
It’s back to square one for a sexual assault case involving a man who identifies as a traditional Indigenous healer.
-
Saskatoon man has conviction tossed after calling in an overdose
A Saskatoon man found with weapons had his conviction overturned on appeal because the court said he was illegally searched after calling in a friend’s overdose.
-
New cart allows disabled golfers to enjoy Saskatoon golf course
Saskatoon’s Holiday Park Golf Course has unveiled a SoloRider golf cart, aimed at making the sport accessible to those with physical disabilities.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal Sault crash victim identified as pregnant woman
Friends and family of a 26-year-old pregnant woman are mourning her loss in one of two fatal crashes in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
-
Northern Ontario’s med school receives $10M gift
A foundation committed to promoting health care in Canada has made a $10 million gift to NOSM University.
-
Market has cooled, but it’s still a seller’s real estate market in Greater Sudbury
In spite of high interest rates, it’s still a seller’s market in Sudbury and area when it comes to home sales.
Edmonton
-
Crown prosecutors, defence lawyers question scope of new Alberta tough-on-crime initiative
Two sides that don't often see eye to eye agree there are some problems with the province's new plan to apprehend and jail more violent and serious criminals.
-
Boyle Street Community Services closing downtown location at the end of September
Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) is moving out of its current home, effective Sept. 30.
-
New southeast Edmonton high school named for Elder Dr. Francis Whiskeyjack
An elder and residential school survivor known as a 'lifelong learner who has dedicated his life to serving others' is the namesake of Edmonton's new southeast public high school.
Toronto
-
West Toronto camp owner 'deeply troubled' after 2 young girls allegedly sexually assaulted by teen camper
The owner of a summer camp in Toronto’s west end where a 14-year-old attendee is alleged to have sexually assaulted two young girls released a statement addressing the incident Tuesday, calling the events "deeply troubling," yet “isolated.”
-
Toronto man arrested after allegedly going on verbal tirade against TTC driver
A man who allegedly went on a 30-minute-long tirade directed at a female TTC bus driver that he filmed and posted online has been arrested and is facing several charges.
-
No new money for asylum seekers in Toronto after Chow meets with federal Immigration Minister
Mayor Olivia Chow is urging the federal government to pick up the tab needed to cover costs incurred by several Toronto churches while caring for asylum seekers.
Calgary
-
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
-
Cardston, Alta., to end longstanding ban on alcohol sales
Town council in Cardston, Alta., made a historic decision Tuesday night. After 121 years, the community is no longer a dry town when it comes to alcohol sales.
-
Life under the Big Top: Calgary dancers learn what it takes to join Cirque du Soleil
Members of Cirque du Soleil's Kooza met with dance teachers and their students from more than 60 local studios on Tuesday to share a behind-the-scenes look.
Montreal
-
Ruling out mixed-gender bathrooms in Quebec schools disregards students' safety: trans activist
A trans activist in Montreal said Quebec's education minister is ignoring the well-being of trans and non-binary students by ruling out having mixed-gender bathrooms in the province's schools.
-
Mamadi Camara testifies at trial of man accused of attempting to kill Montreal police officer
A Montreal man who was falsely accused of trying to kill a police officer two years ago was back in court Tuesday.
-
Man declared dead is likely still alive, Quebec court reaffirms in appeal case
Quebec's Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling that overturned a missing man's declaration of death more than five years after he was pronounced deceased.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ontario and B.C. most expensive provinces to save for a home; Newfoundland and Labrador the cheapest
A new housing study is saying what most in Ottawa already know; Ontario is the most unaffordable province in Canada to save for a home.
-
Investigation into sexual abuse allegation at Ottawa daycare underway
The city of Ottawa says the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa will be investigating an allegation of sexual abuse at the city-run Dr. Ernest Couture Child Care Centre.
-
'Get back to basics,' Ontario education minister urges Ottawa school board
Ontario's education minister is telling Ottawa-Carleton District School Board trustees to get 'back to basics' after internal battles between trustees came to a head in a code of conduct vote Monday night.
Atlantic
-
Storm tracking: Hurricane Lee forecast cone extends across Maritimes
The forecast cone for Lee now includes all three Maritime provinces. The cone represents the area the storm will take a probable path through. The risk of stormy weather for the Maritimes continues to be Saturday and Sunday.
-
HRM Council votes against putting tents on Halifax Commons
HRM Council has voted against a proposal to convert a section of the Halifax Commons into a designated tent encampment, but did ask city staff to explore leasing private land and buying pre-made structures to address homelessness.
-
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo high school senior football team benched for season due to lack of coaches, players
St. David Catholic Secondary School in Waterloo has pulled the plug on its senior football team this fall because of a lack of credible coaches and interested players.
-
'Everybody ran out': Kitchener resident was visiting Morocco when deadly earthquake hit
Kitchener resident, Doha Amine, was born in Morocco and was visiting her home country when a devastating earthquake hit on Friday night.
-
Cambridge hospital cancels 17 surgeries due to discoloured tools
The hospital says there's no chance any discoloured instruments were used in surgery and an external party has been brought in to investigate the cause.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | B.C.'s health-care crisis: First look at massive markups by 'parasitic' staffing industry
Private staffing agencies stand to make huge profits from British Columbia’s public health-care system, according to exclusive documents obtained by CTV News after a seven-month freedom of information battle.
-
'Could have been fatal': Large metal bolt comes crashing through family's windshield on B.C. highway
A B.C. woman who was travelling with her husband and infant daughter says her family is lucky to be alive after a large metal bolt came crashing through their car's windshield while they were driving on a highway.
-
Surrey mayor says she's lost confidence in Surrey Police Board, SPS chief
Surrey’s mayor is firing criticism at the province over the policing battle in her city, but her frustration doesn't stop there.
Vancouver Island
-
Push is on for all kids in B.C. to get free, healthy lunches
Staff at George Jay Elementary school in Victoria were busy preparing a free, nutritious lunch on Tuesday for about 30 kids. It’s food for kids who otherwise might go without at lunch.
-
Saanich police investigate 'brazen' daytime robbery
Saanich police are investigating after a man was robbed in broad daylight on a sidewalk Monday. Investigators say the man was walking eastbound on McKenzie Avenue around 3:45 p.m. when he was approached by three men on bicycles.
-
On third anniversary of B.C's promise to protect old-growth, ancient trees still falling
Conservation groups are alarmed that endangered old-growth forests continue to fall three years after B.C. promised to protect the ancient ecosystems and transform the province's approach to forestry.