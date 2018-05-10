Organized labour and the Pallister government aren't agreeing on much these days.

"They're not listening or willing to work with labour is the message we're receiving from this government loud and clearly," said Kevin Rebeck from the Manitoba Federation of Labour.

"We believe that this is a great news story for Manitobans," said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler.

For starters, the province has proclaimed a law to reduce the number of bargaining units in health from 180 to less than 50. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says the move will save time and money at the bargaining table and in hospitals.

"It makes sense from a practical perspective but from an operational perspective we also think it will improve the operation of the system,” said Goertzen.

Labour leaders don't see it that way calling it an unnecessary disruption and another chaotic change for workers already dealing with the health care system overhaul.

"We'll always keep our options open we'll always get legal advice about what we should do as this unfolds," said CUPE Regional Director Lee Mcleod.

The Pallister government also followed through with a campaign promise. It introduced legislation it says will end the practice of forcing companies to use union workers on government projects, keeping some businesses on the sidelines.

"We put something out for tender, the bids come in and we are looking for the best product at the best price," said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler.

The Manitoba Building Trades says the proposed law removes the ability to put local companies and workers first.

"That avenue for us to employ, to make sure Manitoba jobs go to Manitobans, that door has been closed today," said Sudhir Sandhu from MBT.

However, still hanging over government workers is a bill to freeze wages, first tabled more than a year ago, not yet in effect and the subject of a court battle.

The finance minister says there are no plans at this point to give it the green light.

"I think that it is shaping negotiations, but negotiations in the province of Manitoba go on," said Finance Minister Cameron Friesen.

Friesen also announced Thursday the province will hire an external expert to help centralize financial and administrative functions across government.