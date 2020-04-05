Provincial health officials to announce COVID-19 update
Published Sunday, April 5, 2020 9:40AM CST Last Updated Sunday, April 5, 2020 10:05AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the province this afternoon.
The province will be holding a news conference at the Manitoba Legislature at 1 p.m. CTV News will be live streaming the event. You can watch it live here.
On Saturday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial health officer, announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. No new deaths were announced.
As of Saturday, there were 194 cases of the virus in Manitoba. So far, 17 people have recovered.
