WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the province this afternoon.

The province will be holding a news conference at the Manitoba Legislature at 1 p.m. CTV News will be live streaming the event. You can watch it live here.

On Saturday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial health officer, announced 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba. No new deaths were announced.

READ MORE: 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba

As of Saturday, there were 194 cases of the virus in Manitoba. So far, 17 people have recovered.

CTV News will update this story.