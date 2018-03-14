

The provincial government will not call for an inquiry into the death of Tina Fontaine, the province confirmed in a statement to CTV News Wednesday.

Instead, it pointed to a special investigation by the Office of the Children’s Advocate and the MMIWG national inquiry.

On Tuesday, Manitoba Justice said there will be no appeal to the verdict in the Raymond Cormier second degree murder trial.

Cormier was acquitted in February in connection with the August 2014 death of Fontaine, whose body was found in the Red River after the 15-year-old was reported missing.

You can read the statement from the province regarding an inquiry in full, below:

“The Manitoba government has acknowledged a systemic failure of the child welfare system in Tina Fontaine’s case, which contributed to her tragic death and is currently the focus of a special investigation by the Office of the Children’s Advocate. Manitoba’s Advocate for Children and Youth Act, which is being proclaimed on March 15, could allow the Children’s Advocate to publicly release the results of this important investigation and the province awaits this report. Manitoba is also actively working with Indigenous leadership to improve the national inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which was inspired in part by Tina Fontaine. The province sent a joint letter with Manitoba’s Grand Chiefs calling for improvements to the inquiry, including calls for Manitoba representation within the Commission’s leadership structure.”

CTV News has reached out the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office and has yet to receive a response.

With files from CTV's Jill Macyshon