

Kayla Rosen, CTV News Winnipeg





Manitoba’s four provincial party leaders are set to face off in a televised debate Wednesday evening.

The debate will air online and on TV during CTV’s 6 p.m. newscast.

Red River College journalism instructor Joanne Kelly will moderate the event, which will feature Green Party Leader James Beddome, NDP Leader Wab Kinew, Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont and PC Leader Brian Pallister.

CTV’s Jeff Keele will be part of the journalist panel asking questions of the leaders.

Manitoba’s provincial election takes place on Sept. 10.

READ MORE: Manitoba's incumbent Tories committing to one leaders debate

READ MORE: Tory incumbents accused of ducking debates in Manitoba election campaign

READ MORE: How Manitoba’s political parties pledge to tackle the meth crisis

READ MORE: CTV Winnipeg to air Manitoba party leaders' debate on Aug. 28