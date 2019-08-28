Provincial leaders to square off in debate Wednesday
Kayla Rosen, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 9:57AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, August 28, 2019 2:04PM CST
Manitoba’s four provincial party leaders are set to face off in a televised debate Wednesday evening.
The debate will air online and on TV during CTV’s 6 p.m. newscast.
Red River College journalism instructor Joanne Kelly will moderate the event, which will feature Green Party Leader James Beddome, NDP Leader Wab Kinew, Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont and PC Leader Brian Pallister.
CTV’s Jeff Keele will be part of the journalist panel asking questions of the leaders.
Manitoba’s provincial election takes place on Sept. 10.
