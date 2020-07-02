WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba NDP is launching an online survey in hopes of combating systemic racism in the province.

The official opposition is calling this survey a community-led response.

Manitobans will have the opportunity to give feedback on the impacts and aspects of racism.

Jamie Moses, NDP MLA for St. Vital, said the party then plans to use that information.

"As we do this, we will take the feedback from Manitobans directly and we are planning to use it to craft legislation that we plan on bringing forward and introducing in the fall," said Moses.

Moses added that this is in response to the action taken since the killing of George Floyd and the response from Manitobans.

"We know the importance of having an equal society. We think anti-racism training is important, and having a voice and standing up for those principles are important."

He said questions on the survey will focus on anti-racism training in the workplace and how much Black and Indigenous history should be taught in schools.

He added the questions were developed with the help of many community groups in the province.

"We need to name the problem, which is racism and systemic racism, listen to Manitobans and take their voices and turn it into action."

The survey is available online for Manitobans to take.