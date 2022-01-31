Provincial park fees waived for February in Manitoba

Provincial park fees in Manitoba are being waived by the province for the month of February.

Environment, Climate and Parks Minister Jeff Wharton made the announcement Monday in a release.

"Free park entry gives everyone more opportunities to enjoy nature and the great outdoors," said Wharton.

As a result, vehicle permits will not be required to enter any provincial parks but snowmobilers using groomed trails in the parks will still need a Snowpass.

The free entry does not apply to national parks.

The province said the parks offer a variety of winter activities including cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking, and hiking with many of the trails in excellent condition.

There are also opportunities for outdoor skating, hockey, and toboggan hills at Paint Lake, Spruce Woods and Turtle Mountain provincial parks An interactive trails map can be found online (embed link) detailing conditions and is updated regularly so park users can know in advance what to expect before hitting the trails.

The province is reminding park users to use the trails for their designated activities only and to keep all pets on a leash.

COVID-19 health orders are in effect, so physical distancing, capacity limits, and group size restrictions must be followed. Warming shelters are open, but the province asks people to limit their time inside so others can use the facilities.

In February, park interpreters are offering up a variety of guided experiences, which include wolf howl hikes, ice fishing, and snowshoe treks.

More information on those and various other programs and events can be found online at manitobaparks.com.