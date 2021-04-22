WINNIPEG -- The provincial government says it is looking to continue to modernize and enhance provincial parks as it announced a new endowment fund on Thursday.

Premier Brian Pallister, along with Climate Minister Sarah Guillemard, said the province will be putting $20 million into this fund to "support park improvements and programming in perpetuity."

Pallister said in a news release that Manitoba's provincial parks are precious and they shouldn't be taken for granted.

"Our government is making this investment in the future of our provincial parks today because their value—and their importance—has never been more apparent and there is no better time to make this announcement than on Earth Day," he said in the release.

The province said the Endowment Fund will be managed by the Winnipeg Foundation and it expects the fund to create $1 million a year.

The fund will support several projects including development and maintenance of trails, boardwalks, park roads, and improvements to amphitheatres, shelters and other structures.

The money will also go towards habitat restorations and enhancements, campground improvements, and infrastructure that will help with park programming.

Guillemard said the fund will help offset demands and cost to sustain parks but it won't replace existing funds.

"The preservation of our parks is a key component of our Made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan, and this substantial investment will help ensure important park improvements and programming can continue well into the future," she said in a release.

The Winnipeg Foundation said this investment means Manitobans will be able to continue to share the great outdoors for years to come.