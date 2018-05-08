The proximity of wildfires to train tracks is igniting fears about more fires during the extreme dry spell in Manitoba.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic service said five fires broke out near railway tracks on Sunday: In St. Boniface, The Forks, Kenaston Underpass and two along Wilkes Avenue, at Shaftesbury Blvd and at Elmhurst Rd.

The WFPS noticed the pattern because a train passed through the area.

The St. Boniface fire took place just on the other side of a fence beside Rob Tetrault's backyard.

Worried about the need to evacuate, Tetrault went to have a look at the fire himself. Moments later, he was relieved to see firefighters managing the danger.

“It's not ideal, obviously we care about our kids, and as soon as it happened we just wanted to protect our family,” said Tetrault.

"We sit here and we can see the trains, we can see sparks coming off the trains, this time we didn’t see that,” he said. “This time, we heard the train pass and there was fire."

The city said Tuesday between Jan. 1 and May 7, 2018 there have been 50 grass or brush fires. That’s more than twice as many as the same period last year, when there was 21.

The city said it can't break down how many of the fires are related to rail activity because they spread quickly and determining the cause can be a challenge.

St. Boniface city councillor Matt Allard said he reached out to Ottawa and CN Rail.

Allard says during this unusually dry spring, he wants rail companies to be extra vigilant.

"Please do everything you can to ensure our public safety is being respected and we won't be having these issues in the future," said Allard.

CN rail monitoring conditions

CN said after every brush fire near tracks it inspects equipment and does a review, but it hasn't found any mechanical issues that would have sparked the Sunday fire.

CN said it's monitoring conditions and is focused on minimizing the risk of brush fires by:

Stepping up patrols and inspections

Brush cutting

Checking weather and temperatures

Equipping crews with fire suppression equipment

Issuing notices re-enforcing procedures during dry conditions

City and CN to meet Wednesday

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic service said Monday it is meeting CN rail on Wednesday.

Allard told CTV News some of the issues on the table for discussion at the meeting include braking and speeds, and if anything can be to mitigate fire issues in the short term.

Manitoba Sustainable Development says it has no concerns about train travel in the province at this time.