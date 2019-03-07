

Jeff Keele and Kayla Rosen, CTV Winnipeg





The Manitoba government has made good on its promise of cutting the provincial sales tax to seven per cent.

In the 2019 provincial budget it says the reduction will come into effect beginning on July 1.

According to the province, this measure will save the average single-person household $86 and four-person household $239 in 2019, since it will only be in effect for half of the year. But the province says in a full year it will save the average single-person household $174 and four-person household $488.

The government notes that in the first full year of the PST cut Manitobans will save a total of $325 million.

“While others are taking more money off kitchen tables all over the province – with higher municipal property taxes, higher Hydro rates and higher federal deficit – our government is lowering the PST, leaving the money where it belongs,” said Finance Minister Scott Fielding in a news release.

Budget 2019 is also making improvements at chipping away at the deficit, going from a projected deficit of $521 million last year to $360 million for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

“We are getting value for taxpayers, and the proof is found in the progress we are making in reducing the deficit each year,” said Fielding.

Funding is frozen for municipalities at $313 million. But Fielding says the City of Winnipeg will see an increase in infrastructure funds from $83 million to $113 million. Fielding confirms the money is earmarked for the province’s share of BRT and Waverley underpass obligations, as well as roads. The highways budget is flat at $353 million following a major cut last year. However there is a one-time $45 million highways fund on top of that.

Other highlights from the 2019 provincial budget include:

Increasing the Manitoba Film and Video Production Tax Credit from $16 million to $31.5 million;

Lowering ambulance fees to a maximum of $250;

Indexing tax brackets to remove another 3,810 people from the tax rolls.

Investing $2.3 million to target drug-related crime, including meth and gang prevention initiatives;

Setting aside $20 million for upcoming addictions and mental health agreements with Ottawa;

Adding 29 new RCMP positions, including 27 officers;

Implementing new body scanner technology to improve safety in correctional facilities;

$3.8 million for 35 additional primary care paramedics;

Increasing funding for renal replacement therapy by $2.4 million.

Overall health spending is $6.19 billion, a half a percent increase;

Adding $50 million to the rainy day fund, for a projected balance of $265 million as of March 31, 2020.

For the second year in a row there is no mention of revenues from cannabis sales. Fielding says the government doesn’t expect a revenue boom from marijuana sales. He says it will cost taxpayers $20 million and he predicts beer sales will fall $6 million.