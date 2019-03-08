Luke Nolan has been through the ups and downs of the provincial sales tax in Manitoba.

Nolan owns The Haberdashery in the Exchange District, and has mixed feelings on the upcoming PST reduction.

“It’s really good for the customers, right? They’re saving a percentage, which is great, but it is a bit of a pain for us,” said Nolan.

A pain, in part, because come July 1, Nolan will have to make sure the cash register has the correct PST amount, which he says isn’t a simple task.

“Changing your system, sometimes it can be challenging,” said Nolan. “Just getting into everything, and swapping things out. It can be a bit of a nightmare for the bookkeeper and that, too.”

On Thursday, the provincial government announced it would be reducing the PST by one percentage point. It said this will cut the cost of doing business in Manitoba by saving 12.5 per cent of sales tax on investments.

The province estimates up to half of the business savings will be passed onto Manitobans, benefitting a family of four by about $170 per year.

“In general, most of the industries are fairly competitive, so maybe that will restrain them from raising their prices, maybe even slow their price increases over time,” said Phil Cyrenne, an economics professor at the University of Manitoba.

Cyrenne expects the reduction will spur the retail sector, but with the change still about four months away he said consumers could hold off on large purchases.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if some of the retailers are willing to cut their prices by that one per cent, in other words, as an inducement, or at least some fraction of that,” said Cyrenne.

Nolan said when the last government raised the PST, it didn’t make any noticeable difference to his business, and he expects the same with it dropping.

“It doesn’t really change anything as far as employees or money coming in, or anything like that. I don’t think changing a percentage on sales is going to draw extra people in,” said Nolan.

The province said the current list of sales tax exemptions, like diapers and other baby supplies, will remain the same.

Other businesses CTV News reached out to didn’t expect the PST reduction to impact their day-to-day.