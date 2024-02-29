Public alert lifted in Gimli following shooting at home

Schools and municipal facilities in the RM of Gimli were in lockdown on Thursday afternoon after RCMP responded to a shooting at a home in the community.

In a notice on its website, the RM said it was notified by police about the incident in Gimli, adding that the lockdown will remain in place until further notice.

RCMP shared a brief update on social media that officers responded to shots fired at a home in Gimli. There were no injuries, and the suspect fled the scene.

RCMP believes the shooting is an isolated incident and the suspect and victims are known to each other.

Shortly after 5 p.m., RCMP lifted the alert in the area.

In an email to CTV News, RCMP said the suspect is a 28-year-old man, but no other details about him were provided.

Officers are patrolling the area. Residents are asked to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to RCMP.

