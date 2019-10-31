WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police and police tactical units are on the scene of an incident near the corner of Ellen Street and Pacific Avenue.

Police say streets in the area are closed to traffic and the public is asked to stay away.

Winnipeg Police spokesperson Constable Jay Murray said police responded to a report of a robbery in the vicinity around 4:40 Thursday morning.

He said police are now concentrating on a residence in the area.

Murray said no injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

CTV News Winnipeg reporter Alex Brown is on the scene and she confirmed police have been using a megaphone to communicate with someone.

Just heard a very loud POP sound, police may have utilized a “flash bang” on scene. @CTVMorningWPG pic.twitter.com/hUMq3ojMK8 — Alex Brown (@AlexBrownCTV) October 31, 2019

This is a developing story. More to come