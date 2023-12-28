Public asked to avoid Furby Street due to 'serious incident'

The Winnipeg Police Service is currently responding to a serious incident at an apartment building on Furby Street.

Police posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that they are currently responding to an apartment building located at 25 Furby Street.

AREA ALERT Police presence due to an ongoing serious incident at an apartment block at 25 Furby St. Please avoid Furby Street between Wolseley/Cornish. Updates will follow. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 28, 2023

People are being asked to avoid Furby between Wolseley and Cornish avenues.

