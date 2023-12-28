WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Public asked to avoid Furby Street due to 'serious incident'

    File image File image

    The Winnipeg Police Service is currently responding to a serious incident at an apartment building on Furby Street.

    Police posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that they are currently responding to an apartment building located at 25 Furby Street.

    People are being asked to avoid Furby between Wolseley and Cornish avenues.

    This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

