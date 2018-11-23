

The province said Manitobans can attend a ceremony at the Manitoba Legislative Building Monday to welcome Gov. Gen. Julie Payette.

It will mark the first visit to Manitoba for the Governor General, who will spend two days in the province with stops at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, the University of Manitoba, CFB 17 Wing and visits with members of the Francophone community and Indigenous outreach groups.

The Governor General will be welcomed with a 21-gun salute, as well as by dignitaries. The ceremony Monday gets underway at 10 a.m.

“Manitobans young and old are encouraged to join us and celebrate with Her Excellency on the occasion of her first official visit to Friendly Manitoba,” said the premier in a news release.