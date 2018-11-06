City hall is set to consider a subdivision and rezoning application for the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre.

A public hearing to make way for the facility on the old Vimy Arena site in Crestview will be held next Tuesday, Nov. 13.

A report says the land would be split in two parts: one for the long-term drug treatment building, the rest to be consolidated with city park space nearby.

“The existing arena is to be demolished, with the exception of the western 1/3 of the rink surface, to facilitate the construction of a fifty (50) bed residential facility,” reads the report.

The new building would be 21,000 square feet with a height of 24 feet to fit a gym inside.

“The applicant has explained that if it is possible to reuse the remaining rink surface, the facility will place a gymnasium within the rehabilitated structure. If reuse is not an option, a new gymnasium will be built.”

The project also includes 73 parking stalls.

Area residents have voiced concerns about the location of the treatment centre related to safety and loss of recreation space.

Supporters of the plan say the long-term centre, the first of its kind in Winnipeg, is needed to help addicts get clean, especially in the midst of the meth crisis.