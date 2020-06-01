WINNIPEG -- The public is getting a chance to weigh in on a large development project in St. Boniface.

The project would see the Public Markets site in the St. Boniface Industrial Area repurposed to allow apartments, condominiums, and businesses.

The plan was first looked at by city council in October, who expressed concern about emergency access to the site, which is surrounded by railways.

City staff said they’ve been working with the developer to address this.

The public hearing will take place at the Riel Community Committee Meeting on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at city hall.