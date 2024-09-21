Puck drops on Jets preseason

The NHL season is right around the corner and the Winnipeg Jets welcomed fans back into the fold on Saturday.

The hockey club’s annual Fan Fest took place at the Hockey For All Centre hours ahead of the Jets’ first pre-season game.

Fans welcomed Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose players back to town as they hit the ice for practice sessions, and watched from the stands while the team ran drills and scrimmages.

“Training camp is happening for players… and it’s kickoff season for fans too,” Kory Harnum, True North Sports and Entertainment’s community relations manager, told CTV News. “As hockey season starts, excitement builds for that.”

Aside from on-ice action, fans were treated to autograph sessions with Jets alumni, a series of interactive games and contests, and a chance to scoop up some game-used jerseys and equipment.

The Winnipeg Jets pre-season starts Saturday night at Canada Life Centre against the Minnesota Wild.

The Jets are icing a relatively young lineup though stalwarts like Gabe Vilardi, Vladislav Namestnikov, Alex Iafallo, Dylan Samberg, and Colin Miller are expected to play.

The pre-season schedule also includes tilts with the Oilers and Flames over the course of the next two weeks.

The Jets first regular season game is on October 9 in Edmonton before the club welcomes the Chicago Blackhawks into town for the home opener on October 11.

Puck drop on Saturday is slated for 7 p.m.