A puppy is being cared for by the Winnipeg Humane Society after being rescued by motorists who witnessed a horrific act.

Hunter, an 8-week-old Shepard-cross is receiving treatment for injuries sustained when he was thrown out of a moving car a little over a week ago.

The RCMP brought Hunter to Manitoba Animal Alliance, where he received emergency care. Since then, he’s been brought to Winnipeg for surgery and special treatment for his injuries.

Director of veterinary services with the Winnipeg Humane Society Dr. Gina Bowen said his injuries required specific care.

“He had a broken back leg and a mild fracture also of his front leg as well,” she told CTV News. “Because of the two fractures, and because of the nature of the fracture on the back leg, we weren’t able to just splint it or cast it, so we had to do surgery to try and fix it for him.”

Bowen said the pup is now recovering from the surgery.

Hunter’s treatments are expensive, and the Humane Society, along with rescue organizations around the province, operate as charities.

It said donations are always appreciated to help Hunter, and other animals like him.