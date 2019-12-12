WINNIPEG -- University of Manitoba researchers have found purple martins have the potential to adapt to climate change.

Unlike other long-distance migratory songbirds, Purple Martins have shown they can adjust their migration time based on the warmth during the spring.

The birds’ breeding range spans from Florida all the way up to northern Alberta. During the winter months these birds spend their time on small islands in the Amazon River.

According to researchers, martins can change the timing of when they nest – coming up north later if the spring is cool or coming earlier if the spring is warm – which shows they have flexibility to changing conditions.

“In the few other long-distance migrants that have been studied they have seemed less flexible in their timing,” said biological sciences masters student and lead author Amanda shave in the news release.

Researchers said the flexibility has shown the birds that laid their eggs earlier, fledged younger than the ones who nested later.

“However, our results may also be an early warning that martins breeding at more northern latitudes are not adjusting fast enough. We show that there was pressure across the range to nest earlier (with earlier springs) and this was the strongest at more northern latitudes, like in Canada,” Shave said.