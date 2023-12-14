Purr-fect gift: Cats of Langside calendar available for holidays
A Winnipeg girl with a knack for photography may have created the ‘purr-fect’ holiday gift.
Yafa Ennabzki, 12, created a calendar called “Cats of Langside,” featuring photos of cats in her neighbourhood.
Ennabzki started the project three years ago, capturing the friendly feline faces she comes across throughout the year.
“It’s hard to get the cats to pose, sometimes they walk away,” she said.
Each portrait is accompanied by a description of the cat’s appearance and its unique personality traits.
But the calendar is more than photos of adorable kittens, it’s also about community.
All proceeds from the sales of the calendar go to Sunshine House and Art City.
Josh Ruth, managing director of Art City, met Ennabzki when she was a participant at one of the programs. He says he’s impressed she is using the skills she learned there to help Art City.
“It’s really a great example of how by doing something small, you can actually create a large impact,” Ruth said. “These calendars raise a fair amount of money, so we’re talking thousands of dollars, we can do a lot with a little here at Art City.”
The calendars are available on Sunshine House’s Website, and in person at Decadence Chocolates, Korner Stop Groceries, Langside Grocery, Organic Planet and Tara Davis Studio Boutique.
