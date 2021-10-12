Push for transportation mode shift in Winnipeg hits congestion

A cyclist travels in the curb lane of Roblin Boulevard on Oct.12, 2021. (Source: Josh Crabb/CTV News) A cyclist travels in the curb lane of Roblin Boulevard on Oct.12, 2021. (Source: Josh Crabb/CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island