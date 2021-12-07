Push on to support Manitoba businesses during holidays

The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce is reminding holiday shoppers to buy, brag and tag this season.

The organization launched the “#BuyLocalMB” Tuesday morning at Toad Hall Toys in support of local businesses. The campaign, which runs across the province, asks people to shop at local businesses, brag about their purchases on social media, and challenge others to do the same.

“What we are encouraging people to do is think about those small businesses and the challenges they’ve dealt with, and at the same time, to explore a little bit,” said Chuck Davidson, president of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce.

The goal is to give local business revenues a boost, and in turn, help the Manitoba economy.

"We would love to see more people find those treasures in their backyards, in their neighbourhoods, supporting the local economy in a way that keeps the money in our economy as opposed to being filtered off somewhere else," said Kari England, the owner of Toad Hall Toys.

Davidson said local chambers will repost and promote businesses tagged during the campaign.