WINNIPEG -- With people around the world staying home and not getting into their cars during the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s been a noticeable drop in pollution.

According to Curtis Hull from the Climate Change Connection, satellite images from places that generally have a lot of pollution, such as Industrial China and large centres in the United States, have shown a dramatic drop in pollution over the last few weeks.

“I think this pandemic has shown that we are vulnerable,” he said. “That we are at risk from things that are unexpected.”

Hull said another environmental shift caused from the COVID-19 pandemic is an increase in customer-supported agriculture, which is when customers contact producers directly and enter into a contract with them.

He hopes that once the pandemic is over, people will continue to make changes and realize they need to take action when it comes to the climate.

“In the past one of my biggest challenges working on climate change and climate change solution is trying to get people to understand that there’s an emergency and there’s something we need to do. Because people have been so comfortable in their daily lives, it’s hard to see that there’s an emergency,” he said.

A WAKE UP CALL

Hull said it’s taken a pandemic for people to pay attention to the environment, because it’s an ‘invisible’ emergency that people can’t necessarily see in the present.

“There’s a lot of changes coming with respect to climate change that we can’t really, specifically anticipate,” he said.

“The primary things we know about, floods, droughts, wildfires, that kind of thing. It’s the secondary consequences of climate change that we need to build our resilience to.

“That’s the food system and disturbances to supply chains and things that we’ve come to depend upon in the last few decades. We’ve got to figure out how to become resilient and have more self-reliance, and that’s the solution to climate change as much as anything else.”

Hull said that people need to listen to climate scientists the same way they are listening to those who dealing with the pandemic, noting that it’s jurisdictions that listened to scientists early that are handling the pandemic best.

“Scientists that deal with climate aren’t just in it for the fun,” he said.

“They’re very serious about their business and we need to take it seriously as well, because that’s the way we are going to prepare ourselves for the coming future that’s inevitable.”

- With files from CTV's Rahim Ladhani.