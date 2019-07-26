If you think you’ve noticed more people panhandling in Winnipeg, you’re not alone.

A Winnipeg panhandler says there are more people panhandling in the city and it has him worried about his future.

“The people in the end are going to start thinking, ‘there are people on every block doing this, I’m not giving away my money, and it will eventually end,” said Leonard McLeod.

McLeod, who is 63-years-old, is homeless and started panhandling after he lost his job as a mechanic four years ago.

“I had to think of what kind of job could I do if no one wants to hire me, then I saw these guys doing these signs on the boulevards, so I said I might give it a try,” said McLeod.

McLeod says he’s struggled to find work and panhandling has helped him get by – for him, it’s a job.

“Seven days a week, Sunday no stopping, Sunday’s really good sometimes,” said McLeod.

He relies on panhandling to provide food for himself and his partner. But he says he’s not making as much as he once did.

“I used to make 60 bucks in almost half an hour, now I make five bucks in half an hour.”

“Dollar here, quarter here, dollar there, you tell me how hard that is to do after three hours in the sun.”

Taking shifts

McLeod says there are so many people panhandling they’ve had to start taking shifts.

He’d like to find another means of income.

“To get by every day, welfare only pushes so much, as a single person you might get $135 a month, that’s all they provide, you can’t live of $135 a month, nobody can,” said McLeod.

The Winnipeg Police Service says it’s hard to determine the exact number of panhandlers in the city.

The service says it only tracks the calls it responds to, which are primarily ‘aggressive panhandlers.’

Here is the number of calls the WPS has responded to in the last three years:

Year to date: 228

2018: 646

2017: 662

2016: 471

Panhandling is legal in Winnipeg as long as you remain on the sidewalk and not the street.

Officials from End Homelessness Winnipeg also said it’s difficult to track the number of panhandlers in the city.

However, it says it was able to determine that between 70 and 90 per cent of those who panhandle are living with some kind of disability.

It also says between 35 and 90 per cent of panhandlers are housed, rather than homeless.