Quarterback Streveler returns to Winnipeg Blue Bombers

    Winnipeggers crowd the downtown streets Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, to celebrate with quarterback Chris Streveler, centre, as he raises the cup with other players the end of a Grey Cup drought that lasted almost three decades. The Bombers have resigned Streveler to a one-year deal to return to the team following a stint in the NFL. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods Winnipeggers crowd the downtown streets Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, to celebrate with quarterback Chris Streveler, centre, as he raises the cup with other players the end of a Grey Cup drought that lasted almost three decades. The Bombers have resigned Streveler to a one-year deal to return to the team following a stint in the NFL. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
    Chris Streveler is back with the Winnipeg Bombers.

    The American quarterback agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the CFL club Wednesday. He returns to Winnipeg after spending the last three seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

    Streveler will back up American starter Zach Collaros.

    Streveler first joined the Bombers in 2018 and opened that season as the starter following the retirement of veteran Darian Durant and injury to Matt Nichols. He was also forced back into the starting lineup in 2019 when Nichols was hurt, posting a 3-5 record, but helped Winnipeg win the Grey Cup, the franchise's first title since 1990.

    Streveler started 12 games (4-8) during his tenure with Winnipeg. The six-foot-one, 216-pound quarterback completed 242-of-374 passes (64.7 per cent) for 2,698 yards with 19 TDs and 19 interceptions. He also ran for 1,167 yards and 22 touchdowns.

    In 2019, Streveler ran for 726 yards, the most ever by a Winnipeg quarterback. He broke the previous mark of 541 set in 1960 by Ken Ploen.

       This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2024.

