

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are crediting the quick action of their own members in saving the life of a man officers found bleeding, early Monday morning.

Investigators believe he had been walking towards downtown when he was attacked with a machete, unprovoked.

Police said officers on patrol at around 4:50 a.m. on Pembina Highway near Dudley Avenue found the man bleeding, apparently in shock.

He was losing a significant amount of blood, prompting police to apply a tourniquet to stem the bleeding.

The victim was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Emergency personnel commented that the swift actions of the officers very likely saved the victim’s life. His condition has since been upgraded to stable.

The suspects attacked without warning and immediately walked away, police said.

Officers are looking for two suspects: a male who is Indigenous in appearance, mid-20s with short black hair and a tattoo on his cheek; and a female who is Indigenous in appearance.

Members of the Winnipeg Police Service major crimes unit are investigating. Anyone with information that could help is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.