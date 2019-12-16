WINNIPEG -- If you have been happy with the price you‘ve paid at the pumps in recent months, industry experts say it’s likely to last a little while longer.

Gas industry analyst and president of Canada for Affordable Energy, Dan McTeague said prices have been very steady across the country since August.

“It’s probably been the quietest period, in the past three or four months, in a generation,” said McTeague.

“All of those usual geopolitical tensions aren’t there,” he said, noting the global supply is stable.

Here in Winnipeg, the gas price is 99.7 cents a litre, but you can find it at some places for as cheap as 94.9 cents a litre.

The reason for some of the prices being lower than the 99.7 price is so retailers can stay competitive.

“They’re often responding real quickly and they’re willing to lose a little money so they don’t lose market share,” he said.

“It’s so cutthroat. Many of those gas stations are selling gasoline at a loss, or at cost,” adding the hope is the retailers will make up margins with other products or with premium gasoline.