Race tightens in Manitoba election as PCs gain more support: poll

The race for the upcoming Manitoba provincial election is starting to tighten, according to a new poll.

On Tuesday, Probe Research released results from a survey commissioned by the Winnipeg Free Press, which found that while the Manitoba New Democrats are still in the lead, the Progressive Conservatives are starting to narrow the gap.

The poll, which surveyed 1,000 adults in Manitoba from March 8 to 20, determined the NDP would receive support from 44 per cent of decided voters if an election was held tomorrow. The PCs would receive support from 38 per cent.

Though a gap of six percentage points remains, it is down from 11 points in December.

Support for the Liberal Party has also decreased for the second quarter in a row, and now sits at nine per cent of decided voters.

Seventeen per cent of those surveyed said they are undecided, won’t vote, or prefer not to say which party they prefer.

In Winnipeg specifically, the gap in support between the NDP and PCs has closed slightly; however, the NDP still has a substantial lead.

In December, 55 per cent of decided voters said they’d support the NDP if the election was tomorrow, with that number dipping to 53 per cent in March. The PCs had 27 per cent of support in Winnipeg back in December, with that number increasing to 30 per cent by March.

Ten per cent of decided Winnipeg voters said they favour the Liberals.

Outside of Winnipeg, the numbers are reversed – 52 per cent of decided voters support the PCs and 31 per cent support the NDP. The Liberals have the support of eight per cent of non-Winnipeg voters.

This survey has a margin of error of plus-minus 3.1 percentage points. The margin of error is higher within the population subgroups.