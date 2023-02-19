Rachel Homan, Tracy Fleury combo off to winning start for Ontario at Hearts
Rachel Homan's experiment got off to a winning start at the Canadian women's curling championship Saturday.
Eyebrows raised when one of the most decorated skips in Canada handed another woman the broom ahead of this season.
With Tracy Fleury calling shots and Homan throwing fourth stones, Ontario's first game of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts was a 12-3 win over Stacie Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador.
"It's just amazing to get another phenomenal, experienced skip on the team and lots of great curling IQ out there," Homan said following the win.
"It helps to make more shots and get more opinions out there and find the right shot every time."
Defending champion Kerri Einarson and Kaitlyn Lawes' wild-card 1 team -- both from Manitoba -- were 2-0 after Saturday night wins.
Einarson beat B.C.'s Clancy Grandy 9-4, while Lawes edged Nova Scotia's Christina Black 6-5.
B.C. and Nova Scotia fell to 1-1 alongside Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt and Saskatchewan's Robyn Silvernagle.
P.E.I. was a 10-2 winner over Nunavut's Brigitte MacPhail.
Silvernagle won 11-9 in an extra end over Alberta's Kayla Skrlik.
Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville, Northwest Territories' Kerry Galusha and Casey Scheidegger's wild-card 2 team joined Ontario at 1-0 with afternoon victories.
Six-time champion Jennifer Jones of Manitoba, who fell 11-8 to McCarville in a see-saw battle, Meghan Hunter's wild-card 3 team, New Brunswick's Andrea Kelly, Quebec's Laurie St-Georges and Newfoundland's Curtis were all 0-1 heading into Sunday.
Nunavut and Alberta fell to 0-2.
While a team's name is generally the curler who skips, Ontario's foursome has chosen to remain Team Homan, which is a name with considerable curling clout.
Homan skipped teams to three Canadian championships -- reaching the final in three others -- a world championship and an Olympic trials win to wear the Maple Leaf in the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
She and John Morris represented Canada in Olympic mixed doubles last year Beijing.
Fleury of Sudbury, Ont., came within a hair of representing Canada in women's curling in Beijing.
Jones stole a point in an extra end to beat Fleury in the trials final in Saskatoon.
Fleury, Liz Fyfe, Selena Njegovan and Kristin MacCuish reached the playoffs of last year's Hearts before the world's No. 2 team disbanded.
With front-end player Joanne Courtney taking a breather from curling, Homan recruited Fleury to call shots and throw third stones, and shifted longtime vice Emma Miskew to second.
Homan ranked No. 2 both in Canada and the world behind Einarson heading into the Hearts.
"We knew Tracy was the whole package," Homan said. "Amazing attitude, amazing shooter, she's got big-weight accuracy. She can make soft-weight shots.
"She's an all-around player you can put anywhere. We found a great spot for her leading the crew and keeping us in check and it's been great."
The move meant a reallocation of Homan's curling energies in a game.
"It just changes your roles and responsibilities on the ice. I don't think it freed up anything," said the 33-year-old from Ottawa.
"I kind of let her take the reins on the strategy. Not all my energy is used there. I'm using a bit more with sweeping and judging and helping the other girls make their shots in the hack.
"Focusing on different areas and challenging yourself in different ways has been a really fun transition."
Homan and Fleury establishing effective on-ice communication was key in getting to this year's Hearts.
"Just being open and honest with each other, learning from each other, learning each other's strength, we feel we keep getting stronger as the season goes on," Fleury said.
And then there's sweeping, which Homan does a lot of for the first time in her career.
"We train every year, but just a little more focused to make sure different muscles were beefed up a little bit more than others, and try to avoid injury right?" Homan said.
"Haven't done a long 10-end event yet. Provincials were pretty long, but I know this is a little bit longer and I know it will be a tough week."
Curtis shaking hands after eight ends at the Sandman Centre both conserved Homan's fuel and gave pregnant lead Sarah Wilkes a breather.
Wilkes sat out the sixth and seventh ends, which provided alternate Kira Brunton some reps.
"We were happy with the game we put together today," Fleury said. "My teammates played really well. We feel like we got a good handle on the ice.
"The ice is really good out there. We figured out what it was doing so that adds to confidence."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2023.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We're talking about nuclear weapons', Kyiv mayor warns as war anniversary approaches
As the war in Ukraine nears the one-year mark, the mayor of Kyiv is highlighting what's at stake, hoping to remind people the threat of nuclear war looms, and his country is fighting to defend not just itself, but every country that shares its democratic values.
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley find a body
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley said Sunday they had found a body, recovered from the River Wyre close to where Bulley went missing. The body has not yet been formally identified, but Bulley's family has been informed.
Drink it in: Non-alcoholic brands ramp up production amid surging demand
As Canadians increasingly look to drink less or not at all, non-alcoholic beverage companies are working hard to meet the rising demand and are sometimes struggling to keep up.
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, in critical condition after brain aneurysm
Tom Sizemore, the 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, is hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm, Charles Lago, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed to CNN on Sunday morning.
Jimmy Carter, 39th U.S. president, enters hospice care at home
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday.
Your favourite brand of toilet paper may be cut from an important Canadian forest
A new report details which Canadian toilet paper brands are using wood fibre from the country's boreal forest. Where does your toilet paper brand rank in terms of sustainability?
Will this new carbon capture technology help solve the climate crisis?
Researchers in the United States say they have developed a new system for capturing carbon dioxide that is the least expensive ever created. But will it put a stop to climate change? CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this month's Riskin Report.
W5 Investigates | What's driving limb-lengthening surgery -- a radical procedure making men taller
A growing number of men are undergoing a radical surgery to become taller. W5 goes inside the lucrative world of limb-lengthening surgery. Watch 'A Leg Up' Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
Regina
-
Renowned Sask. sportswriter Rob Vanstone to join Roughriders as 'senior journalist and historian'
The Saskatchewan Roughrider's announced that long-time sportswriter and columnist Rob Vanstone will be joining the green and white as its senior journalist and roughrider historian.
-
Man allegedly tries to flee police by jumping out of second story window in Regina
A man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting and attempting to flee police.
-
Sask. school division investigating potential ‘cybersecurity incident’
The South East Cornerstone School Division reported that it is investigating a “potential cybersecurity incident.”
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police uniforms stolen in break-in at Calgary business
Police are warning the public after a break-in last week at a business that supplies uniforms to the Saskatoon police.
-
Sask. RCMP on the scene of serious multi-vehicle crash on Highway 3
Emergency crews are on the scene following a serious multi-vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Glaslyn on Sunday morning.
-
Here’s what to do in Saskatoon for Family Day weekend
Here are some of the top things to do in Saskatoon for the Family Day long weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Distraction crimes are on the rise, police say
Police are warning the public of an increase in reports of distraction thefts in the region. Distraction theft is a crime in which someone steals something from another person after they are tricked into paying attention to someone or something else.
-
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted on six arrest warrants
Sudbury police are asking the public for help locating a 46-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants involving intimate partner violence.
Edmonton
-
Will this new carbon capture technology help solve the climate crisis?
Researchers in the United States say they have developed a new system for capturing carbon dioxide that is the least expensive ever created. But will it put a stop to climate change? CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this month's Riskin Report.
-
Oil Kings fall to Hitmen in first of Orange Jersey Project games
The Edmonton Oil Kings fell to the Calgary Hitmen's onslaught Saturday night.
-
Connor McDavid, Oilers carry fresh legs into matinee with Avs
While the Colorado Avalanche completed a dominating performance Saturday afternoon in St. Louis, the Edmonton Oilers were resting in Denver, getting ready for Sunday's game.
Toronto
-
Brand of Pinot Noir recalled in Ontario due to possible 'presence of glass'
A brand of Pinot Noir sold in Ontario is being recalled due to a possible presence of glass.
-
2 people seriously injured following single-vehicle rollover on QEW
Two people were trapped inside a vehicle after it rolled over on the QEW in Mississauga on Sunday morning.
-
Here's what's open and closed in the GTA on Family Day 2023
Family Day is this coming Monday in 2023, which means some businesses and services will be closed. Here's what will be open and closed this holiday Monday.
Calgary
-
Olympic Plaza food vendor pays it forward with free soup for those in need
There's a new food vendor in Calgary serving up soup for customers – and people in need as well.
-
Backlund scores in overtime as Flames burn Rangers 3-2
Jonathan Huberdeau's first season in Calgary has been tough, but he hopes Saturday night was a sign that things are turning around.
-
Alberta drops heartbreaker at Scotties as Saskatchewan wins in first extra end
Team Alberta lost its second game in a row at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Saturday night, when Team Saskatchewan scored twice in the 11th end to prevail 11-9.
Montreal
-
Quebec fondue cheese recalled across Canada for possible listeria contamination
Canada's food inspection agency has recalled several products by a Quebec fondue cheese company because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled 1001 Fondues products have been sold in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Nova Scotia.
-
10 km police chase leads to arrest of 3 robbery suspectes in Lanaudiere, Que.
The suspects in a convenience store robbery in Lanaudière, Que. were arrested Sunday after a police chase of about 10 kilometres.
-
Quebec solidaire calls for the introduction of a single income tax return
Quebec solidaire is calling on the Coalition avenir Quebec (CAQ) government to introduce a single income tax return to reduce the administrative burden on taxpayers and ensure the province's fiscal autonomy. Sol Zanetti, MNA for Jean-Lesage and the QS minister responsible for sovereignty, denounced a "lack of political will" on the part of François Legault's government concerning this issue.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating reports of two shootings in Ottawa Saturday evening
There are no reports of injuries after Ottawa police officers responded to reports of two shootings Saturday evening.
-
One person critically injured in early morning garage fire in Mechanicsville
Ottawa firefighters put out a fire in a detached garage in Mechanicsville early Sunday morning.
-
Participating in Emergencies Act inquiry cost city of Ottawa $890,000
The city of Ottawa has spent nearly $900,000 on participating in the Public Order Emergency Commission.
Atlantic
-
William Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder, jury rejects self-defence claim
A jury found a former Halifax medical student guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday in the 2015 shooting death of a fellow student whose body has never been found.
-
N.S. mother and author who used her eyes to write her life story has died
Author Angela Parker-Brown has passed away at the age of 50 after a long battle with ALS and a recent infection.
-
N.B. woman dies in three-vehicle collision: RCMP
A New Brunswick man was arrested following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Grand Barachois, N.B.
Kitchener
-
What’s open and closed on Family Day in Waterloo region?
Ontario’s second long weekend of the year is just around the corner, meaning some businesses and services will be closed for the day.
-
Police lay charges following assault on LRT train
A man has been arrested and charged after regional police responded to a report of an assault on an LRT train near Fairview Park Mall on Saturday evening.
-
Property stolen from 13 trailers at a Kitchener campground, police say
An arrest has been made after police said property was stolen from 13 trailers that were broken into at a Kitchener campground.
Vancouver
-
Surrey budget proposes 9.5% property tax increase for policing transition costs
The City of Surrey has released its draft five-year budget, allocating more than half of the property tax increases for 2023 to cover the costs associated with the police transition.
-
West Vancouver karate duo set to represent B.C. for the first time at the Canada Winter Games
Two West Vancouver high schoolers are gearing up to take on the country's best karate athletes at the Canada Winter Games in P.E.I.
-
Families struggling with rising cost of living this Family Day weekend
Family Services of Greater Vancouver hosted a financial empowerment event at New Westminster Public Library Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect arrested in assault that caused 'significant injuries,' VicPD says
Victoria police say they have arrested a suspect in a serious assault that occurred downtown last week.
-
Victoria council's last-minute tweak to Harris Green development approval concerning for some
A massive development project that would bring 1,500 badly needed rental units to downtown Victoria got a tentative green light from city council this week, but a last-minute amendment that was narrowly approved is causing some controversy.
-
VicPD looking to speak to teen girl who may have witnessed downtown robbery
Police in Victoria are looking to speak to a teenage girl who they believe was a witness to a robbery that occurred downtown earlier this month.