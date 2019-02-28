

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man has been arrested in connection to multiple firearm incidents, including one where a taxi driver had two guns pointed at him.

Winnipeg police said on Jan. 30 around 12:50 a.m. they received word of a male with a firearm.

A taxi driver, 37, told police he was dropping two males off in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue when one of them pulled out a rifle from his waistband and pointed it at the driver.

Police said the other male then pulled out a handgun, also tucked into his waistband, and tucked it back into his pants.

Police allege both males began making racial slurs at the driver, who drove away with guns still pointed in his direction.

At some point between Jan. 30 and Feb. 27, investigators believe the same suspect who had the rifle during the previous incident went to an address in the 500 block of Magnus Avenue.

Police allege he told five adults to get on their knees and pointed a rifle at their heads. The suspect later left without further incident.

Then around 11 a.m. on Feb. 27, police went to the same Magnus Avenue home following a report of a man with a gun.

Two males and a female came out and were taken into custody.

Then another female left the home, along with a male, who showed police he had a gun in his waistband.

Police said they told him not to touch the weapon, to which they allege he laughed, took it from his waistband, and dropped it into the snow.

The male and female were then taken into custody, and police took the loaded rifle from the snow.

Police said while in a holding room the male yelled and hit the door, which caused glass to break.

Darnell Tyrin Anase Rae, 23, has been charged with a slew of offences including six counts of pointing a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

He is in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.